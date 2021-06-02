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Aliens and the End Times - Prophetic Signs
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53 views • June 02, 2021
"Aliens and the Bible - Prophetic Signs" explores the questions: "are aliens real?" and are aliens coming to Earth?
When Jesus returns after the Great Tribulation in what could be seen as a starship, otherwise known as the New Jerusalem, most of the world will be deceived into believing that He (and those following Jesus Christ) are aliens coming to destroy the planet.
This video explores how people are already being conditioned, through films like Independence Day, to view the return of Jesus in a fearful light. The majority will end up wanting to kill Christians who know ahead of time what will happen, leading to Christian persecution worldwide which climaxes in The Battle of Armageddon.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
When Jesus returns after the Great Tribulation in what could be seen as a starship, otherwise known as the New Jerusalem, most of the world will be deceived into believing that He (and those following Jesus Christ) are aliens coming to destroy the planet.
This video explores how people are already being conditioned, through films like Independence Day, to view the return of Jesus in a fearful light. The majority will end up wanting to kill Christians who know ahead of time what will happen, leading to Christian persecution worldwide which climaxes in The Battle of Armageddon.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
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