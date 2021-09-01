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FDA + FULLY APPROVES PFIZER VACCINE = S*IT IS ABOUT TO GET REAL!!!!!!!!!!
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80 views • September 01, 2021
FDA APPROVES PFIZER VACCINE, SO ALL THE OTHER COVID VACCINES WAS NOT APPROVED IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND THESE SHEEPLE TRUST THEIR GOVERNMENT WHO TRUST IN SCIENCE, MAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN PEOPLE WAKE THE F*CK UPPPPPP.
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