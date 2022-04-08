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Aleksandr Dugin: Russia are fighting against the liberal world order [Chinese subtitle] 亞歷山大·杜金：俄羅斯別無選擇，必須打贏這場對抗「自由主義世界秩序」的戰爭
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12 views • April 08, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyTbgtRNvB8 （參考： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EE79SeHyIog ）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyTbgtRNvB8 （參考： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EE79SeHyIog ）
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