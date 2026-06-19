Vaccines and Parental Rights, an interview with Brian Festa

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The debate over vaccines and parental rights continues to spark strong opinions across the country. Questions surrounding public health policy, medical choice, school requirements, and individual freedoms remain at the center of ongoing legal and political discussions. As courts, lawmakers, and families navigate these complex issues, many are asking where the balance should be drawn. Watch the latest interview to explore the perspectives, challenges, and legal battles shaping this important conversation.
#ParentalRights #PublicHealth #MedicalFreedom #CurrentEvents #HealthPolicy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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