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RIP Brandy Vaughan 12-7-20 Anti Mandatory Vaccines Activist
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165 views • January 01, 2021
RIP Brandy Vaughan 12-7-20 Anti Mandatory Vaccines Activist
Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan, founder of LearnTheRisk.org, exposes the dark side of pHARMa at LifeWest's annual WAVE conference Aug 2016.
News of Vaughan’s death began spreading on December 8, 2020.
https://www.healthnutnews.com/my-long-time-friend-and-learn-the-risk-founder-brandy-vaughan-found-dead/
https://www.facebook.com/brandy.vaughan.98
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuTXlCGjqMc&;fbclid=IwAR32NLdcU7eBC_9fFXt9c_pNDLpXkUXCpa763o4NtkikMje1JRCPvrkKSXo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uliyhHaDdoM&;t=15s
https://twitter.com/beverlynation/status/1336502045549924352
https://www.facebook.com/Wikibious/posts/224256519077293
https://heavy.com/news/brandy-vaughan-dead/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9IbyqogsQw/?utm_source=ig_embed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDUlfptPMjg&;feature=emb_logo
https://wikitrusted.com/brandy-vaughan/
https://www.facebook.com/brandy.vaughan.98
https://gogetfunding.com/in-honor-of-brandy-vaughan-learntherisk/
Learn The Risk is a parent-driven grassroots campaign to raise awareness of the real dangers of pharmaceutical products. The non-profit organization was founded by an ex-pharmaceutical employee and parent in response to the industry’s unprecedented assault on parental rights and health freedom by funding laws that take our right to say “NO” away.
Follow us on FaceBook: www.facebook.com/LearnTheRisk
Instagram: #LearnTheRisk
Twitter: @LearnTheRisk
Join our FB group: www.facebook.com/groups/learntherisk
Support the campaign: www.LearnTheRisk.org/DONATE
Contact: [email protected]
LearnTheRisk.org
Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan, founder of LearnTheRisk.org, exposes the dark side of pHARMa at LifeWest's annual WAVE conference Aug 2016.
News of Vaughan’s death began spreading on December 8, 2020.
https://www.healthnutnews.com/my-long-time-friend-and-learn-the-risk-founder-brandy-vaughan-found-dead/
https://www.facebook.com/brandy.vaughan.98
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuTXlCGjqMc&;fbclid=IwAR32NLdcU7eBC_9fFXt9c_pNDLpXkUXCpa763o4NtkikMje1JRCPvrkKSXo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uliyhHaDdoM&;t=15s
https://twitter.com/beverlynation/status/1336502045549924352
https://www.facebook.com/Wikibious/posts/224256519077293
https://heavy.com/news/brandy-vaughan-dead/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9IbyqogsQw/?utm_source=ig_embed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDUlfptPMjg&;feature=emb_logo
https://wikitrusted.com/brandy-vaughan/
https://www.facebook.com/brandy.vaughan.98
https://gogetfunding.com/in-honor-of-brandy-vaughan-learntherisk/
Learn The Risk is a parent-driven grassroots campaign to raise awareness of the real dangers of pharmaceutical products. The non-profit organization was founded by an ex-pharmaceutical employee and parent in response to the industry’s unprecedented assault on parental rights and health freedom by funding laws that take our right to say “NO” away.
Follow us on FaceBook: www.facebook.com/LearnTheRisk
Instagram: #LearnTheRisk
Twitter: @LearnTheRisk
Join our FB group: www.facebook.com/groups/learntherisk
Support the campaign: www.LearnTheRisk.org/DONATE
Contact: [email protected]
LearnTheRisk.org
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