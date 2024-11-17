The Martyrdom of Abdallah Abu Zaid A Father's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On November 5, the occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, and surrounded a house in the town. During the clashes that took place, a Zionist sniper fired explosive bullets at the young man Abdullah Abu Zaid, who was with his friends near the Salah al-Din Mosque in the middle of the town. The bullet penetrated his waist and exited from his waist to penetrate his hand. They prevented the ambulance from reaching him for more than two hours until he was martyred.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 11/11/2024
