The Martyrdom of Abdallah Abu Zaid A Father's
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
2 views • 5 months ago

On November 5, the occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, and surrounded a house in the town. During the clashes that took place, a Zionist sniper fired explosive bullets at the young man Abdullah Abu Zaid, who was with his friends near the Salah al-Din Mosque in the middle of the town. The bullet penetrated his waist and exited from his waist to penetrate his hand. They prevented the ambulance from reaching him for more than two hours until he was martyred.

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 11/11/2024

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
