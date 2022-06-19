"HILARIOUS HERO" Blogger killed by ASTRAZENECA VAXX poison

@CookSuck



Anti-vaxxers are like people

who've done a big shit in their

pants. You're allowed to do it, it's

very natural, and the bathroom is

possibly a scam created by

BigToilet TM, but the general

public don't want you in the room

with them while they're eating

news.com.au

Restaurant's backlash over vax rule

7:46 AM . Sep 15, 2021 . Twitter for iPhone

24 Retweets

6 Quote Tweets

257 Likes

https : // twitter . com/CookSuck/status/1438046459211907086

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@CookSuck

AstraZeneca = patriotic hero injection

Pfizer = cuck jab

6:42 AM . Aug 9, 2021 . Twitter for iPhone

6 Retweets 1 Quote Tweet 68 Likes

Cook Suck @CookSuck . Aug 9, 2021

Replying to @CookSuck

@ScottMorrisonMP feel free to forward this to

marketing

###

Tributes flow for beloved Cooksuck food

blogger, Sydney band member Darrell

Beveridge

A beloved Aussie food blogger, social media comedian and musician has been

remembered as a hilarious hero after his shock death.

Ryan Young

@Ryan_journo

A beloved food blogger and social media comedian has been remembered as a

hilarious hero who brought joy to everyone.

Darrell Beveridge, affectionately known to close friends as Bobby, died suddenly

on Wednesday.

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Video download:

https://bit.ly/39H4hGp

Mirrored - Boot Camp

