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How To Stand For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Wailani
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10 views • January 29, 2022
Wailani shares her stories of shopping and dining several places while taking a stand against the mandates with her rights using notices and affidavits.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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