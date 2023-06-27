Create New Account
Putin Angry! Wagner's Mercenaries Take Over Russia's Important Military Headquarters in Rostov
Published 17 hours ago

US Military News


June 24, 2023


Russian mercenary troops are marching into a Russian city in armed mutiny and may be on their way to the nation's capital. On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin branded the actions of the Wagner group "treason", and vowed to quell the uprising.


Rostov-on-Don was an important military center in southern Russia for the fighting in Ukraine. Located 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, this city of just over one million people houses the command headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District, which, according to unconfirmed reports, has been captured by Wagner fighters.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGH8XXG17ZI

