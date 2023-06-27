Putin Angry! Wagner's Mercenaries Take Over Russia's Important Military Headquarters in Rostov

US Military News
June 24, 2023
Russian mercenary troops are marching into a Russian city in armed mutiny and may be on their way to the nation's capital. On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin branded the actions of the Wagner group "treason", and vowed to quell the uprising.
Rostov-on-Don was an important military center in southern Russia for the fighting in Ukraine. Located 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, this city of just over one million people houses the command headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District, which, according to unconfirmed reports, has been captured by Wagner fighters.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGH8XXG17ZI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.