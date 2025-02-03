Difference Between Marxism and Communism and How to Reverse the Disease - Wayne White

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The threat of communist takeover in the United States is not an antiquated idea - it’s a very clear and present danger. According to Wayne White, an author, political commentator, and historian, communism has been spreading throughout America like a cancer for decades. He discusses the 45 communist goals to take down the United States and reflects on the slow but steady incursion of communist ideologies into American culture. Wayne also discusses the difference between Marxism and communism. “Marxism is an ideology - communism is the implementation of that ideology,” he explains. Most communists in America are blatantly advocating for treason; that is, the overthrow of the republic. Perhaps unsurprisingly, President Obama was the nation’s first openly communist executive.
TAKEAWAYS
Communists target anyone who is anti-communist for destruction
Many Americans are scared to stand up against communism
Whoever controls the information input in culture controls what happens in society
Walt Disney and Ronald Reagan both testified about the infiltration of communism into Hollywood
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
If I Were the Devil - Paul Harvey video: https://bit.ly/4aGZfVI
Farmer Bill’s Provisions (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/48vu5yx
The Decline of America book: https://amzn.to/3QiWMYd
🔗 CONNECT WITH WAYNE WHITE
Website: https://americadecline.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina
Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/