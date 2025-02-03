BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Difference Between Marxism and Communism and How to Reverse the Disease - Wayne White
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
28 views • 3 months ago

The threat of communist takeover in the United States is not an antiquated idea - it’s a very clear and present danger. According to Wayne White, an author, political commentator, and historian, communism has been spreading throughout America like a cancer for decades. He discusses the 45 communist goals to take down the United States and reflects on the slow but steady incursion of communist ideologies into American culture. Wayne also discusses the difference between Marxism and communism. “Marxism is an ideology - communism is the implementation of that ideology,” he explains. Most communists in America are blatantly advocating for treason; that is, the overthrow of the republic. Perhaps unsurprisingly, President Obama was the nation’s first openly communist executive.



TAKEAWAYS


Communists target anyone who is anti-communist for destruction


Many Americans are scared to stand up against communism


Whoever controls the information input in culture controls what happens in society


Walt Disney and Ronald Reagan both testified about the infiltration of communism into Hollywood



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

If I Were the Devil - Paul Harvey video: https://bit.ly/4aGZfVI

Farmer Bill’s Provisions (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/48vu5yx

The Decline of America book: https://amzn.to/3QiWMYd


🔗 CONNECT WITH WAYNE WHITE

Website: https://americadecline.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
obamaamericahollywoodcommunismunited statesluciferianismmarxismcommunisttina griffincounter culture mom showwayne white
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy