SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 28DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Whoopi Goldberg Playing Game of Who Suffered the Most Trivializes the Holocaust

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/Zd0-CF4MomM





Author Rabbi Shmuley Boteach has discussed actress Whoopi Goldberg’s recent interview in which she double down on comments she made earlier in the year about the Holocaust.

In an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times, Ms Goldberg said, “you couldn’t tell a Jew on the street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them,” and goes on to say the Holocaust “wasn’t originally about race”.



“Whoopi Goldberg, I don’t think is an anti-Semite; I just think she is playing a very strange game as to which people have suffered the most,” Mr Boteach told Sky News host Rita Panahi.



“But it trivialises the murder of six million people.”

