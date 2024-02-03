We're being LIED to- It's ALL POLITICAL THEATRE! Wide OPEN Border @ Eagle Pass TX

Michael Yon shared this clip from Border Wide open: Chuck Olton shows us the real situation, apprx 2 miles from Eagle Pass TX, where the wall ends. Yes, just two miles from Shelby Park where the Border Patrol standing off and the big story is happening.
@rangerholton at EAGLE PASS —
