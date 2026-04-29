Hegseth: Iran’s nuclear facilities have been obliterated - Pete brought💩excuses

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Hegseth: Iran’s nuclear facilities have been obliterated.
Smith: You said we had to start this war because the nuclear weapon was an imminent threat. Now you’re saying it was completely obliterated?
Adding:
🤡WAPO: WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER INCIDENT — NEW FOOTAGE DETAILS
Washington Post has reviewed surveillance video of the Cole Thomas Allen incident at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
🙂What the footage shows:
➡️Allen burst through a side door in full sprint, shotgun pointed down.
➡️One Secret Service officer reacted — drawing weapon as Allen approached
➡️Officer fired 4 visible muzzle flashes from his handgun, partially in the direction of other security personnel (including 3 TSA agents)
➡️Entire sequence lasted 4 seconds, Allen was not hit.
🙂The critical question the footage does NOT answer:
➡️No visible muzzle flash from Allen's shotgun before he exits frame -
yet charging documents claim officers heard a loud gunshot and the officer was struck once in his vest.
🙂Acting Attorney General Blanche, asked directly about the shot source: "We want to get that right. We're still looking at that" — a notable walk-back from his earlier statement.
🙂Other details:
➡️Audio forensics expert counted 6 total shots in 1.4 seconds from ballroom livestreams
➡️Wall holes near Allen's fall point are consistent with handgun rounds, not shotgun
➡️Allen, 31, from Torrance CA — not shot, arrested, charged with attempted presidential assassination + firearms transport across state lines
The footage raises the question about whether Allen actually fired — or whether the officer was hit by friendly fire. The DOJ is not yet committing either way.
🙂The federal prosecuters also released the hotel room selfie of accused/alleged Trump wannabe assassin, taken minutes before the incident outside the hotel ballroom.
In it, Allen is wearing:
1) Ammunition bag
2) Shoulder holster
3) Sheated knife
4) Pliers and wire cutters
During the attack, Allen was armed with a shotgun, a pistol, and seven knives, according to official statement by the prosecutors (https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/28083136/allen.pdf).