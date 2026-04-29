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Hegseth: Iran’s nuclear facilities have been obliterated - Pete brought💩excuses
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Hegseth: Iran’s nuclear facilities have been obliterated.

Smith: You said we had to start this war because the nuclear weapon was an imminent threat. Now you’re saying it was completely obliterated?

Adding:

🤡WAPO: WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER  INCIDENT — NEW FOOTAGE DETAILS

Washington Post has reviewed surveillance video of the Cole Thomas Allen incident at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner. 

🙂What the footage shows:

➡️Allen burst through a side door in full sprint, shotgun pointed down.

➡️One Secret Service officer reacted — drawing weapon as Allen approached

➡️Officer fired 4 visible muzzle flashes from his handgun, partially in the direction of other security personnel (including 3 TSA agents)

➡️Entire sequence lasted 4 seconds, Allen was not hit.

🙂The critical question the footage does NOT answer:

➡️No visible muzzle flash from Allen's shotgun before he exits frame -

yet charging documents claim officers heard a loud gunshot and the officer was struck once in his vest.

🙂Acting Attorney General Blanche, asked directly about the shot source: "We want to get that right. We're still looking at that" — a notable walk-back from his earlier statement.

🙂Other details:

➡️Audio forensics expert counted 6 total shots in 1.4 seconds from ballroom livestreams

➡️Wall holes near Allen's fall point are consistent with handgun rounds, not shotgun

➡️Allen, 31, from Torrance CA — not shot, arrested, charged with attempted presidential assassination + firearms transport across state lines

The footage raises the question about whether Allen actually fired — or whether the officer was hit by friendly fire. The DOJ is not yet committing either way.

🙂The federal prosecuters also released the hotel room selfie of accused/alleged Trump wannabe assassin, taken minutes before the incident outside the hotel ballroom. 

In it, Allen is wearing: 

1) Ammunition bag 

2) Shoulder holster

3) Sheated knife

4) Pliers and wire cutters

During the attack, Allen was armed with a shotgun, a pistol, and seven knives, according to official statement by the prosecutors (https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/28083136/allen.pdf). 

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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