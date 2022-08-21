Covid Vaccine Blood Clots

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Here I present info from science journals in regard to vaccine induced blood clots. I also compare this to an internet site that talks about low platelet count associated with blood clots.https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-cases-clots-large-arteries-covid-.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35582622/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35512656/
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