Gaza Strip The IDF Continued to Strike Residential Areas through the Night, Resulting in an Increasing Number of Civilian Casualties - Gaza Genocide Massacre Tops 5,000 Dead - nearly 16,000 Injured

Gaza Strip

The IDF continues to strike residential areas, resulting in an increasing number of civilian casualties.

The thumbnail is one of the photos from last night.

Adding:

16th day of the war, late October 22nd status update and major events:

– Extremely heavy airstrikes on Gaza throughout the day, especially in the night. Still a huge lack of food, water, medicine and electricity, but limited humanitarian aid is starting to enter.

– Sporadic rocket attacks by Hamas and PIJ took place on cities like Sderot, Ashkelon and others.

– Throughout the entire day, Hezbollah carried out many attacks with ATGMs, MLRS and small arms against IDF troops, vehicles and radar stations in numerous settlements near the Lebanese border.

– Hezbollah announced 8 new martyrs, bringing the total amount of casualties they suffered since the beginning of the war to 27 deaths.

– As a response to the Hezbollah attacks, the IDF carried out artillery shellings, drone strikes and airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

– The Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out an attack in the morning, launching two suicide drones against the U.S. military base of Ayn al-Assad.

–An Israeli tank 'accidentally' fired at an Egyptian guard post near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, injuring two Egyptian soldiers.

– Israeli cabinet held another meeting.

– The United States announced that they will send more troops to the Middle East.

Israeli forces injured nearly 16,000 Palestinians as aggression continued now on 17th day.

