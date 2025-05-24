CTP (20250528 S2EMaySpecial6) Devon Taylor: Children's Books Can Bridge the Parent-Child Connection

CTP S2EMaySpecial6 35m 28s before audio editing

CTP S2EMaySpecial6 NOTES

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP (S2EMaySpecial6) Devon Taylor: Children's Books Can Bridge the Parent-Child Connection

Devin Taylor shares his journey from volleyball coach to becoming the parent of four children overnight, and how that experience inspired him to write a children's book "Icarus Finds His Power" to help foster connections between parents and children.

• Originally from Lakewood, California, Devin has been a volleyball coach for most of his life

• Became parent to four nieces and nephews unexpectedly after a call from his mom

• Wrote "Icarus Finds His Power," targeting children ages 8-13, though suitable for all ages

• Created the book to foster connections between parents and children during story time

• Story focuses on a son's relationship with his mother and addresses foster care themes

• Growing up with a single mom influenced Devin's understanding of the importance of male role models

• Contributed a chapter to "Trajectory, Volume 1," a compilation of stories about overcoming tragedy

• Currently working on a sequel and hopes to turn "Icarus Finds His Power" into an animated movie

