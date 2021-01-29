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THERE IS NO CURE (Bill Gates&Fauci) CHINA VIRUS SPECIAL EDITION!
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5174 views • January 29, 2021
One of your most valuable allies on the net is the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC)—the American vaccine safety watchdog. Their site contains loads of carefully researched, accurate information about vaccines, along with late-breaking news relating to laws, mandates, recalls, safety issues and more.
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