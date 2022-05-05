ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Thursday 5/5/22 • ROYCE WHITE, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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Meanwhile, Biden says war in Ukraine is good for US economy & unlimited spending is the correct strategy as prices of everything EXPLODE!
On today’s trailblazing edition of The Alex Jones Show, David Partin - the grandson of the legendary patriot General Benton K. Partin - will join us to talk about the amazing life of one of America’s greatest heroes & what General Partin would say about today’s volatile times!
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