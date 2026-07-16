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Date: July 16, 2026. Lesson 139-2026. Title: Living a Measured, Governed, Godly Life
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart conclude their five-week journey through Proverbs 25 with a chapter-wide review of its most important lessons. From the king's court to the home, from our relationships with others to the condition of our own hearts, Solomon teaches that wisdom is living the right way, in the right measure, at the right time. Rick and Doc revisit the chapter's three great themes—measured living, skillful speech and relationships, and the disciplined inner life—showing how every proverb points to the formation of godly character. This summary brings together the practical wisdom of Proverbs 25 and reminds believers that the strongest life is built on humility, self-control, faithful obedience, and unwavering trust in God.

Lesson 139-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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