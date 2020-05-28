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neverlosetruth: CV: Study: Asymptomatic Not Infectious, But It Won't Stop Contact Tracing, You Sent To Covid Camp (MIRRORED)
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23 views • May 28, 2020
neverlosetruth: CV: Study: Asymptomatic Not Infectious, But It Won't Stop Contact Tracing, You Sent To Covid Camp (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/3R2fJyZdhOs
500 Doctors Sign Letter To Trump Re: Lock Down Health Effects; New Definition of 'Voluntary' Means Compliance.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.scribd.com/document/462319362/A-Doctor-a-Day-Letter-Signed
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7219423/
https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/written-order-shows-state-falsely-claiming-isolation-camps-voluntary/
https://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/EmergencyPreparedness/IsolationandQuarantine#optionsnon
https://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/EmergencyPreparedness/IsolationandQuarantine#courtorder
https://app.leg.wa.gov/wac/default.aspx?cite=246-100-040
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/employee-health-screening-apps-are-coming-proceed-caution
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/05/22/coronavirus-update-us/
https://www.thestate.com/news/coronavirus/article242656776.html
https://www.postandcourier.com/health/covid19/google-apple-and-musc-team-up-on-a-contact-tracing-app-for-sc/article_6553153c-9b69-11ea-9ca7-bb928727bd6b.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIVPyKLyRjI&list=WL
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/3R2fJyZdhOs
500 Doctors Sign Letter To Trump Re: Lock Down Health Effects; New Definition of 'Voluntary' Means Compliance.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.scribd.com/document/462319362/A-Doctor-a-Day-Letter-Signed
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7219423/
https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/written-order-shows-state-falsely-claiming-isolation-camps-voluntary/
https://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/EmergencyPreparedness/IsolationandQuarantine#optionsnon
https://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/EmergencyPreparedness/IsolationandQuarantine#courtorder
https://app.leg.wa.gov/wac/default.aspx?cite=246-100-040
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/employee-health-screening-apps-are-coming-proceed-caution
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/05/22/coronavirus-update-us/
https://www.thestate.com/news/coronavirus/article242656776.html
https://www.postandcourier.com/health/covid19/google-apple-and-musc-team-up-on-a-contact-tracing-app-for-sc/article_6553153c-9b69-11ea-9ca7-bb928727bd6b.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIVPyKLyRjI&list=WL
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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