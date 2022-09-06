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Smart Cities, NWO Agenda Digital Identity
Real Free News
Real Free News
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312 views • September 06, 2022

The big question is: Why do elites want to “digitize” our identities? Well, according to the United Nations themselves, their plan for the future of humanity is to corral everybody into fully-digitized, 5G-powered, “Sustainably Developed,” Climate-Change-friendly “Smart Cities.”

Once the plebs have been forced to live in pods and eat bugs, elites will use these Smart Cities to monitor and micromanage our lives via AI, automation, the “Internet of Things” and “Internet of Bodies.” Everything you own will be connected not just to the internet but a worldwide system that regulates every aspect of your life. Your TV, trash can, fridge, oven, car (if you’re allowed to own one at all) will constantly catalog your daily activities and feed round-the-clock, real-time information back into the system. In turn, the system will control how you can interact with society.

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#smart #cities #nwo #agenda #nwoagenda #smartcities #fullydigitized #5Gpowered #Sustainably #Developed #friendly #TV #trashcan #fridge #oven #car

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smart citiesdigital identitynwo agenda
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