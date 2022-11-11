Here’s Why Raised Bed Gardening Is Safer

Here’s a great way to keep your plants safe from pesky critters:
🐰
In this video, Scott Wilson, the Master Gardener in the state of Colorado, explains why raised bed gardening is safer for your plants! 🙌
Raised beds are the PERFECT environment for growing your own food, because it prevents pesky critters like rabbits and gophers from getting to your plants. 🥕
Type YES in the comments if you agree!
