Here’s Why Raised Bed Gardening Is Safer

Here’s a great way to keep your plants safe from pesky critters: 🐰

In this video, Scott Wilson, the Master Gardener in the state of Colorado, explains why raised bed gardening is safer for your plants! 🙌



Raised beds are the PERFECT environment for growing your own food, because it prevents pesky critters like rabbits and gophers from getting to your plants. 🥕



Type YES in the comments if you agree!

