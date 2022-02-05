Luciferian Family Heir Nathan Reynolds Exposes Exploitation Empires of the Elite (Part 1)

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TAKEAWAYS
How radical intelligent evil hides in plain sight
Luciferians commit heinous crimes after making a cannibalistic covenant with evil spirits
What led Nathan to become a hitman for hire to kill pedophiles and traffickers
Mind control experiment and child prostitution rings running rampant in Lake Havasu, AZ
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Snatched From the Flames Book: https://amzn.to/3sg6Dl1
Snatched From the Flames Audiobook (Chapter 1): https://youtu.be/Cz9d-NlmSSQ
Nathan’s Standing For The Truth speech: https://bit.ly/3ghvSxG
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