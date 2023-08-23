Bad news for ECOWAS, PMC Wagner getting ready in Africa approaching Niger

PMC Wagner Group gears up in Africa to approach Niger from ECOWAS intervention after military coup. The Head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin said being on African land and making Russia greater on all continents and Africa freer. Mali, Burkina Faso and Wagner will fight against a possible military invasion by ECOWAS, the US and French backed.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.