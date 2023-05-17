https://gettr.com/post/p2h99oefa50
0516 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
反对中国共产党的爆料人，要么在法庭上，要么在监狱里，要么失踪了。
The people who whistleblowing against the Chinese Communist Party are either in court, in jail, or missing.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@theeman0924 @NFSCSpeaks
