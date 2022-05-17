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Facing the Cataclysm Descending on our National Sovereignty and Personal Freedoms
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2940 views • May 17, 2022
People murdered in hospitals. WHO takes over the American healthcare system. Psychiatry punishes COVID-19 objectors. The most urgent issues in America and the world are analyzed with my amazing guest, physician Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD, Director of the Truth for Health Foundation. If you have the courage and clarity of vision to face the cataclysm that is descending on our national sovereignty and our individual freedoms, and you want to fight back—you need to listen to this stunning conversation with these doctors on the frontlines of saving lives while saving America’s freedom and sovereignty.
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