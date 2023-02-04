ALERT-NOT BALLOON - EXPLOSION IN SKY WHEN ASTEROID LIKE OBJECT FELL IN MONTANA (WORMWOOD DEBRIS)

Brandon cory Nagley





BREAKING NEWS- LARGE EXPLOSION IN SKY WHEN ASTEROID LIKE OBJECT FELL IN BILLINGS MONTANA WHERE THE "CHINESE BALLOON "WAS" (LOOKS LIKE+POSSIBLY BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM DEBRIS)THIS IS NOT BALLOON!!! THE SO CALLED BALLOON WAS OVER MISSOURI WHEN THIS WAS SEEN IN MONTANA/CHUNK OF NIBIRU OR OTHER BODY BY THE SUN-IS YESHUA JESUS YOUR LORD? /READ BELOW.

Today is now 2/3/ 23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off BREAKING NEWS coming out of billings Montana strangely where the so called Chinese spy balloon was hovering over. And so others know China has used a balloon over the USA before though not as long a period. Though I had to relook at the so called baloon today.... Something is fishy due to the fact the original balloon video a man caught looks nothing like the picture mainatream media shared... In truth the actual object caught looks like a planet x system body... Now over montana where the so called ( Chinese balloon) was spotted now they said an explosion occured over montana after a jet flew in the sky really fast.... Personally looking at what was seen flying over montana just a bit ago directly at the same time as the jet that supposedly passed, a woman caught debri falling over montana... And it DOES NOT look like any balloon debri falling... To me it looks like a chunk of asteroid that came in and possibly being covered. . as said many times eartg first is going through asteroid debri from planet x system debri and other systems that have come in having 3-4 other asteroid debri field belts.... Soon they will fall by the millions from planet xs debri tail.... It's funny the ones who caught this said a jet flew by though no jet was seen. Not saying it wasn't there but you would think you could hear a jet and you can't. You only hear the explosion from the object falling. I'm not 100 percent sure it's asteroid debri though I feel 80 percent it is and it's happened right after planet x system insider mike from around the world just warned on Paul Begley youtube channel about the asteroid debris coming this year .... And on top of all that you'll see the 2 balloon pictures the original by the guy and mainstream version.. I'm not saying the thing over Montana isn't a below though seeing two different versions something is off with that especially since knowing if it really was spying they would or should have gotten the balloon down by now...and yes China and Russia spies on us just as our country does to others daily that's reality.... Truth is getting twisted majorly. And you'll see new picture caught by me that was from NASAS public sun stereo ahead camera you'll see either a full planet x system body that didn't show fully on camera or a chunk of nibiru as it looks like it's missing a chunk as nibiru and some of its pieces look.... Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so





