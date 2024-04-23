A TV and radio television broadcasting tower in Kharkov region was collapsed by Russian Kh-59 missile. The hardware is loaded with military reconnaissance and communications tools for Kiev forces and NATO mercenaries, who are working in attacks as far away as the Belgorod region. Removing this tower would disrupt defenses and communications, all of which are connected to neural networks.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
