Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian TV tower in Kharkov is no more
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
128 views
Published Tuesday

More on this attack:

A TV and radio television broadcasting tower in Kharkov region was collapsed by Russian Kh-59 missile. The hardware is loaded with military reconnaissance and communications tools for Kiev forces and NATO mercenaries, who are working in attacks as far away as the Belgorod region. Removing this tower would disrupt defenses and communications, all of which are connected to neural networks.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
kharkovukrainian tv towerrussian kh-59 missile

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket