Garden Update: First Spring Seeds Planted + New Grow Tents & Critter Protection!

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 14th. Here’s wishing you an enjoyable weekend. I was able to get a lot done to prepare for the upcoming planting season. I’ve received some supplies to help ward off those pesky critters… and I’ve ordered new outdoor grow tents to go along with ones I’ve had on hand. I cleaned my oven and baked more cookies. And I got the first batch of my spring and summer seeds planted. It’s been a busy week, and for the most of it, the weather has cooperated.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:00Opening
00:49Rainy Wednesday
01:14Thursday, Garden Supplies Arrive
01:43Chicken Wire to Ward Off Pests
02:32Netted Tents to Ward Off Bugs
03:32New Outdoor Grow Tents Coming
05:15Preparing Seedling Containers
05:52Sift Soil for Seed Cells
09:31Seed Planting Preps
12:17Oven Cleaning
15:11Walk in the Park & Garden Update
17:25Cookie Bake Off
17:57Spring & Summer Seed Planting
27:18See you again soon! + Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山