Garden Update: First Spring Seeds Planted + New Grow Tents & Critter Protection!

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 14th. Here’s wishing you an enjoyable weekend. I was able to get a lot done to prepare for the upcoming planting season. I’ve received some supplies to help ward off those pesky critters… and I’ve ordered new outdoor grow tents to go along with ones I’ve had on hand. I cleaned my oven and baked more cookies. And I got the first batch of my spring and summer seeds planted. It’s been a busy week, and for the most of it, the weather has cooperated.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll