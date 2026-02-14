BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Garden Update: First Spring Seeds Planted + New Grow Tents & Critter Protection!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
1 day ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 14th. Here’s wishing you an enjoyable weekend. I was able to get a lot done to prepare for the upcoming planting season. I’ve received some supplies to help ward off those pesky critters… and I’ve ordered new outdoor grow tents to go along with ones I’ve had on hand. I cleaned my oven and baked more cookies. And I got the first batch of my spring and summer seeds planted. It’s been a busy week, and for the most of it, the weather has cooperated.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

Timestamps:

00:00Opening

00:49Rainy Wednesday

01:14Thursday, Garden Supplies Arrive

01:43Chicken Wire to Ward Off Pests

02:32Netted Tents to Ward Off Bugs

03:32New Outdoor Grow Tents Coming

05:15Preparing Seedling Containers

05:52Sift Soil for Seed Cells

09:31Seed Planting Preps

12:17Oven Cleaning

15:11Walk in the Park & Garden Update

17:25Cookie Bake Off

17:57Spring & Summer Seed Planting

27:18See you again soon! + Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山

