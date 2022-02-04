Mark Dice: ‘False Flag Exposed?’ - State Department’s Spokesman Gets Destroyed!

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Hilarious! Watch Associated Press writer Matt Lee actually do his job and demolish the State Department’s spokesman Ned Price, who refuses to provide any evidence whatsoever to back up his wild claims that the U.S. "now has information that Russia is planning to stage a false flag operation".
Mark Dice: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kYqcQB0aopY/