The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT Wednesday August 31, 2022

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OMG OMG OMG OMG-ICRON OMICRON......OMG-CRON covid covid covid covid covid
it's BOOSTAH-PA-LOOZA
STAND BY FOR 2020-level government manufactured FEAR AND PANIC in time for back to school and 2022 midterms
while the news media and your government LIE about injury and death.