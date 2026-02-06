THE EMPIRE STRIKES FACTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del reflects on the growing divide between mainstream media narratives and real-world experience, pointing out how terms like misinformation and disinformation were used to justify COVID-era censorship. He notes that many viewers feel as if two completely different realities are being reported, depending on the outlet. To illustrate the absurdity, Del shares a hilarious viral TikTok skit that imagines CNN reporting the Star Wars storyline as pro-Empire propaganda, reminding us that humor is often the best way to see through the spin and keep perspective.