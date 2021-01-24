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End of the Grocery Store_ Major Changes in Food Retail (and WHY)
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1941 views • January 24, 2021
Claims that COVID is spread at grocery stores are driving major retailers to move to online ordering and curbside pickup. These claims are laughable, but the agenda behind them is not: the elimination of farmers markets and smaller grocers, and the separation of consumers from the food supply in advance of food shortages. Christian breaks it down in this quick update.
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