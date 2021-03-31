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Dozens in Central Florida contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
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601 views • March 31, 2021
Click Orlando - 30 March 2021
They’re called COVID-19 breakthrough cases -- people who have been fully vaccinated yet still contract the virus more than 14 days after their second shot.
The cases are popping up around the country, including in Central Florida.
They’re called COVID-19 breakthrough cases -- people who have been fully vaccinated yet still contract the virus more than 14 days after their second shot.
The cases are popping up around the country, including in Central Florida.
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