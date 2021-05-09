ARE YOU WHEAT OR CHAFF PT 1, Matthew 3:10-12; Psalm 92:12-15; Psalm 1:1-3, 20210509

FCG Church Sermon: Are You Wheat or Chaff? Pt 1, Matthew 3:10-12; Psalm 92:12-15; 1:1-3, May 9, 2021

Beloved Saints, This morning, I want to ask you a very serious question, which is: Are You Wheat or Chaff? You may think it odd for me to ask this question of you, you might even become very offended, and say, "He has a big nerve!" This question is not for corn merchants and farmers. It is meant for every man, woman, and child in the world. Among others, it is meant for you. As you might have noticed the question, Are You Wheat or Chaff, is drawn from the verse of Scripture in Matthew 3:12: “His winnowing fan is in His hand, and He will thoroughly clear out and clean His threshing floor, and gather and store His wheat in His barn; but the chaff He will burn up with fire that cannot be put out.” There is a similar question in the Parable of our LORD Jesus Christ in The Wheat and Tares in Matthew 13:24-30, which we shall also examine. Maybe at a later week. Matthew 3:10-12 King James Version (KJV) 10 And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. 11 I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance. but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire: 12 Whose fan is in his hand, and he will throughly purge his floor, and gather his wheat into the garner; but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire. Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!