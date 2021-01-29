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Black Lives Matter or Black Lives Marxism? - Episode 21 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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10 views • January 29, 2021
In this short video we look at the history and roots of the Black Lives Matter movement and organization. What are the beliefs and fundamental principles that govern this movement? Who are Opal Tometi, Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors--the women who started this organization--and what do they stand for and fight for? Find out in Episode 21.
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