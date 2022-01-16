Strategize Against CRT - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Filmmaker Dallas Jenkins claims Mormonism = Christianity
Peter Kirsanow proves critical race theory (CRT) is illegal
Elementary students required reading includes infidelity, suicide, murder, rape, and violence
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