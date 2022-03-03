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Is Covid-19 a Nail in the Coffin for Cash?
A Voice in the Desert
A Voice in the Desert
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63 views • March 03, 2022
In all the hype about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many of you may have overlooked the most significant--and arguably most likely--direction in which the world is now heading. This video examines the Mark of the Beast prophecy of Revelation 13 in relation to the cashless economic system that has been steadily gaining momentum over the past decade, and how the coronavirus pandemic is pushing that system even more quickly than before.
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Keywords
bible prophecymark of the beastpandemicrevelation 13seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus pandemiccashless economic system
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