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Is Covid-19 a Nail in the Coffin for Cash?
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63 views • March 03, 2022
In all the hype about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many of you may have overlooked the most significant--and arguably most likely--direction in which the world is now heading. This video examines the Mark of the Beast prophecy of Revelation 13 in relation to the cashless economic system that has been steadily gaining momentum over the past decade, and how the coronavirus pandemic is pushing that system even more quickly than before.
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CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
मानव माइक्रो चिप क्या है? | WHAT IS HUMAN MICRO CHIPPING.by
AskiGuru Hindi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/digital-money-transfer-technology-background_4025865.htm
Сryptocurrency bank presentation. Blockchain technology promo video. by Video production agency VZ Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.businessinsider.com/why-cash-is-bad-2014-2?r=US&;IR=T FAIR USE
https://www.paymentssource.com/news/cash-proves-a-resilient-enemy-to-digital-payments FAIR USE
https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/julyaugust-2017/cash-enemy FAIR USE
https://www.businessinsider.com/cash-is-public-enemy-no-1-2016-2?r=US&;IR=T FAIR USE
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/02/exclusive-dirty-banknotes-may-spreading-coronavirus-world-health/ FAIR USE
How coronavirus could lead to digital exclusion in a cashless society by The Fintech Times https://thefintechtimes.com/how-coronavirus-could-lead-to-digital-exclusion-in-a-cashless-society/ FAIR USE
WHO declare COVID-19 a Pandemic by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/16/electronic-payments-look-more-appealing-as-coronavirus-spreads.html FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2020/mar/24/uk-cash-usage-halves-in-few-days FAIR USE
SBI Mumbai LHO by Manjulkumar https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en
https://www.financialexpress.com/money/coronavirus-home-banking-alert-sbi-transactions-you-can-do-without-visiting-bank-branch/1899268/ FAIR USE
How do Europeans pay? by European Central Bank Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.theadvocates.org/2020/03/coronavirus-being-used-to-scare-you-away-from-using-cash/ FAIR USE
EMERGENCY ALERT ABOUT WORLDWIDE SURVEILLANCE by #ANONYMOUS #OpBigBrother Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China to roll out digital currency tests by RT America FAIR USE
4K People Walking - NO COPYRIGHT, Stock Footage For Free by
Cinesim Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Traffic Surveillance System in Highway Stock Footage Video 100% Royalty free 1010301539 Shutterst by RO Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Smart helmet measures 100 body temperatures in 2 minutes by 中国新闻网
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
TV STATIC HD (Free Stock Footage) by
Chris Giliberto Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Best Green Screen Gun by
Serhat Kıyar by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus: Chinese drones warn people to wear masks - BBCURDU by
BBC News اردو Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.vox.com/2020/3/2/21161067/coronavirus-covid19-china FAIR USE
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/dec/9/social-credit-system-china-mass-surveillance-tool-/ FAIR USE
https://time.com/5735411/china-surveillance-privacy-issues/ FAIR USE
http://www.ubudwritersfestival.com/vasuki-shastry-2/ FAIR USE
Corona Virus COVID-19 X-ray Animation Background Video , Copyright free || Created By J Magix by
J Magix Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/31/how-will-the-world-emerge-from-the-coronavirus-crisis FAIR USE
Cognitive Science and Artificial Intelligence (Bachelor) - Tilburg University by TilburgUniversity Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Full Shot And Close-up Footage Of A Flying Drone Machine by Jonatas Nascimento from Pexels PUBD
Portrait Of A Standing Woman Using A Cellphone by cottonbro
How can the Coronavirus pandemic end? by by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Metamorphosis by Myuu | https://soundcloud.com/myuu
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
Lost World by Darren-Curtis | https://soundcloud.com/desperate-measurez
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
Sirius by MAITTRE | https://www.youtube.com/c/maittreofficial
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
For contact: [email protected]
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
मानव माइक्रो चिप क्या है? | WHAT IS HUMAN MICRO CHIPPING.by
AskiGuru Hindi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/digital-money-transfer-technology-background_4025865.htm
Сryptocurrency bank presentation. Blockchain technology promo video. by Video production agency VZ Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.businessinsider.com/why-cash-is-bad-2014-2?r=US&;IR=T FAIR USE
https://www.paymentssource.com/news/cash-proves-a-resilient-enemy-to-digital-payments FAIR USE
https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/julyaugust-2017/cash-enemy FAIR USE
https://www.businessinsider.com/cash-is-public-enemy-no-1-2016-2?r=US&;IR=T FAIR USE
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/02/exclusive-dirty-banknotes-may-spreading-coronavirus-world-health/ FAIR USE
How coronavirus could lead to digital exclusion in a cashless society by The Fintech Times https://thefintechtimes.com/how-coronavirus-could-lead-to-digital-exclusion-in-a-cashless-society/ FAIR USE
WHO declare COVID-19 a Pandemic by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/16/electronic-payments-look-more-appealing-as-coronavirus-spreads.html FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2020/mar/24/uk-cash-usage-halves-in-few-days FAIR USE
SBI Mumbai LHO by Manjulkumar https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en
https://www.financialexpress.com/money/coronavirus-home-banking-alert-sbi-transactions-you-can-do-without-visiting-bank-branch/1899268/ FAIR USE
How do Europeans pay? by European Central Bank Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.theadvocates.org/2020/03/coronavirus-being-used-to-scare-you-away-from-using-cash/ FAIR USE
EMERGENCY ALERT ABOUT WORLDWIDE SURVEILLANCE by #ANONYMOUS #OpBigBrother Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China to roll out digital currency tests by RT America FAIR USE
4K People Walking - NO COPYRIGHT, Stock Footage For Free by
Cinesim Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Traffic Surveillance System in Highway Stock Footage Video 100% Royalty free 1010301539 Shutterst by RO Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Smart helmet measures 100 body temperatures in 2 minutes by 中国新闻网
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
TV STATIC HD (Free Stock Footage) by
Chris Giliberto Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Best Green Screen Gun by
Serhat Kıyar by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus: Chinese drones warn people to wear masks - BBCURDU by
BBC News اردو Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.vox.com/2020/3/2/21161067/coronavirus-covid19-china FAIR USE
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/dec/9/social-credit-system-china-mass-surveillance-tool-/ FAIR USE
https://time.com/5735411/china-surveillance-privacy-issues/ FAIR USE
http://www.ubudwritersfestival.com/vasuki-shastry-2/ FAIR USE
Corona Virus COVID-19 X-ray Animation Background Video , Copyright free || Created By J Magix by
J Magix Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/31/how-will-the-world-emerge-from-the-coronavirus-crisis FAIR USE
Cognitive Science and Artificial Intelligence (Bachelor) - Tilburg University by TilburgUniversity Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Full Shot And Close-up Footage Of A Flying Drone Machine by Jonatas Nascimento from Pexels PUBD
Portrait Of A Standing Woman Using A Cellphone by cottonbro
How can the Coronavirus pandemic end? by by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Metamorphosis by Myuu | https://soundcloud.com/myuu
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
Lost World by Darren-Curtis | https://soundcloud.com/desperate-measurez
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
Sirius by MAITTRE | https://www.youtube.com/c/maittreofficial
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
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