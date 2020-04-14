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China should waive US debt for withholding coronavirus insight Sen. Blackburn
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11 views • April 14, 2020
Sen. Marsha Blackburn argues China should be held accountable for withholding coronavirus information and should, in turn, waive owed U.S. debt.
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