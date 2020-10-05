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The Light Forces Are Winning. Here Are the Signs.
Mass Awakening
Mass Awakening
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34 views • October 05, 2020
#godalwayswins #savethechildren #thegreatawakening #redpill #victoryofthelight

In this video, I provide bombshell intel about Israel (very interesting for those who follow Q) that may be very relevant for other countries, too. The UK comes to mind. Remember Q talked about saving Israel for last? Well, now it's Israel's turn. I'll also discuss what, or who, are the "white hats" and how they operate, who are the alliance, and the white nobility. What is the nature of the ongoing battle behind the scenes?

I will also provide signs that the light forces winning this battle. A lot is happening.

Please share this video far and wide on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter!

To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA

Always discern and do your own research.

This video is based on my last article entitled God Wins. We Win. https://massawakening.org/god-wins-we-win/

My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening

The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554

Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu

https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-rumors-as-of-mon-sept-28-2020
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20071226081811AAqeceb
Keywords
disinformationred pillthe great awakeningwhite hatsnesaragod winsgesarasave the children
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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