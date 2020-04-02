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New York, New Jersey Deaths Double in 3 Days
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11 views • April 02, 2020
New York, New Jersey Deaths Double in 3 Days
Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. continue to climb sharply in New York and New Jersey with governors releasing data showing a doubling of fatalities in the past three days. New York’s death toll reached almost 2,000 while New Jersey recorded more than 350 deaths. Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”
Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. continue to climb sharply in New York and New Jersey with governors releasing data showing a doubling of fatalities in the past three days. New York’s death toll reached almost 2,000 while New Jersey recorded more than 350 deaths. Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”
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