BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Additional attacks in Tabriz, Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1275 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 19 hours ago

Additional attacks in Tabriz, Iran.

Adding:

Mehr news agency reports new explosions in the city of Kermanshah in western Iran.

Adding:

Iran's powerful and legitimate response to the attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic will make Israel regret what it did, the Iranian president said.

Adding:

❗️ The United States is moving military forces, including ships , to the Middle East in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to an attack by Israel, AP News reported, citing officials.

Adding:

❗️New IRGC chief vows to open 'gates of hell' for Israel in address to Iran's supreme leader

❗️Iranian authorities have ordered the suspension of all domestic and international flights

Adding:

Israel's special representative to the UN to Bloomberg:

Now we are able to achieve any goal in Iran.

That's what I was talking about: Israel has so far hit targets and objects related to Iran's combat capability. Now Iran will either respond and lose its economy, or start a war in response, with all the consequences.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy