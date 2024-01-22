Letitia James' Fashion Trends For Spring

Wow! It seems that the Modus Operandi of the Deep State and its goons always centers around picking the stupidest and 'most-likely-not-to-succeed' characters to do their dirty work.
I'm quite sure that Letitia has done her work meticulously, to the best of her (limited) ability, but alas! That hasn't seemed to have worked out too well, has it?
Even, whilst in exile, Doug covers this topic excellently. Great work Doug!
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Silly Chicken' by David Fesliyan
NOTE: There is no connection between Doug In Exile or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce mon22:30
