The Red Green Axis: the Islamic/Communist coalition - Jim Simpson

Jim Simpson is an investigative reporter and he does a very goodjob of it. He goes deep and wide to uncover the history ofcommunist ("Red") thought and their well-planned and nefariousways to destroy the American ideal and to bring her variousinstitutions and citizenry down. There's been an unabashed attackon Christianity, Biblical morals, the family, and theConstitution; using our educational system and guaranteedfreedoms as the vehicle of these attacks.On the "Green" (Islamic) side of this partnership we see CAIR(Council on American-Islamic Relations)—the most public face ofthe US Muslim Brotherhood, the Organization of IslamicCooperation (OIC), and the list goes on. These people coin termslike "Islamophobia" and redefine "Hate Speech" to meananything—even if it's truth—that puts Islam in a bad light.Internationally they've enlisted the United Nations, andnationally the SPLC to assist them in the fundamentaltransformation of the world and America.More redpill videos and info here: