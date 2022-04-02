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The Red Green Axis: the Islamic/Communist coalition - Jim Simpson
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151 views • April 02, 2022
Jim Simpson is an investigative reporter and he does a very good
job of it. He goes deep and wide to uncover the history of
communist ("Red") thought and their well-planned and nefarious
ways to destroy the American ideal and to bring her various
institutions and citizenry down. There's been an unabashed attack
on Christianity, Biblical morals, the family, and the
Constitution; using our educational system and guaranteed
freedoms as the vehicle of these attacks.
On the "Green" (Islamic) side of this partnership we see CAIR
(Council on American-Islamic Relations)—the most public face of
the US Muslim Brotherhood, the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC), and the list goes on. These people coin terms
like "Islamophobia" and redefine "Hate Speech" to mean
anything—even if it's truth—that puts Islam in a bad light.
Internationally they've enlisted the United Nations, and
nationally the SPLC to assist them in the fundamental
transformation of the world and America.
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
job of it. He goes deep and wide to uncover the history of
communist ("Red") thought and their well-planned and nefarious
ways to destroy the American ideal and to bring her various
institutions and citizenry down. There's been an unabashed attack
on Christianity, Biblical morals, the family, and the
Constitution; using our educational system and guaranteed
freedoms as the vehicle of these attacks.
On the "Green" (Islamic) side of this partnership we see CAIR
(Council on American-Islamic Relations)—the most public face of
the US Muslim Brotherhood, the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC), and the list goes on. These people coin terms
like "Islamophobia" and redefine "Hate Speech" to mean
anything—even if it's truth—that puts Islam in a bad light.
Internationally they've enlisted the United Nations, and
nationally the SPLC to assist them in the fundamental
transformation of the world and America.
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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