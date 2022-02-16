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The Mass Hypnosis of Deluded Sheeple & The Deth Cult of Deep State Psychopaths
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72 views • February 16, 2022
A Long Awaited Music Video By 'Failure Of Fear"
Visuals by "Failure Of Fear"
Audio by the Legendary Metal Band "Carcass"
The track "Polarised" from the 1995 Hit Album "Swan Song" was recorded 27 years ago & has so much relevance to the times of brainwashed sheeple, Deep State tyranny & Medical & Government corruption. Actually, the whole entire album SWAN SONG has the most awesome lyrics & music ever, if you like heavy Metal this album is a must listen, It is one of my all time favorite albums.
WAKE UP THE SHEEP & ENJOY !!!! METAL !!!!
Here are some direct links to more Music - Videos of songs by 'Failure Of Fear'
Including last new years compilation (2020) cover of IMAGINE by John Lennon.
IMAGINE 2020 THE YEAR THAT WAS (2020 Compilation music-video) By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xt5mzxTZEDLv/
ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL Drag Queen Story Time Exposed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ulYJBOkLbQTt/
SHUT UP SHUT UP (Black Eyed Peas) : Mainstream Media Fake News Deep State Hate Speech
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4n2QO7wvqjv/
FRANTIC (Metallica Cover) : THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE, THE FAILURE OF FEAR & THE GREAT AWAKENING https://www.bitchute.com/video/o7o9G6ADpmDL/
MUST SEE EPIC MUSIC-VIDEO Music & Film Clip By : "FAILURE OF FEAR"
'IN DISGUISE' : The Obvious Signs that the Deep State Traitors Need to be Gone.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3uvcX7ltOtrk/
THE REPTILIAN HIERARCHY They've Taken Away the Rights of All, Our Freedom Lost Their Pockets Full https://www.bitchute.com/video/ym3SWHk2LzXl/
Must See : Photo-Video Evidence Confirming the Earth is Flat. Or is it?
(The Cosmic Aura & The Flat Earth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Odabj78y7DUz/
Visuals by "Failure Of Fear"
Audio by the Legendary Metal Band "Carcass"
The track "Polarised" from the 1995 Hit Album "Swan Song" was recorded 27 years ago & has so much relevance to the times of brainwashed sheeple, Deep State tyranny & Medical & Government corruption. Actually, the whole entire album SWAN SONG has the most awesome lyrics & music ever, if you like heavy Metal this album is a must listen, It is one of my all time favorite albums.
WAKE UP THE SHEEP & ENJOY !!!! METAL !!!!
Here are some direct links to more Music - Videos of songs by 'Failure Of Fear'
Including last new years compilation (2020) cover of IMAGINE by John Lennon.
IMAGINE 2020 THE YEAR THAT WAS (2020 Compilation music-video) By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xt5mzxTZEDLv/
ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL Drag Queen Story Time Exposed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ulYJBOkLbQTt/
SHUT UP SHUT UP (Black Eyed Peas) : Mainstream Media Fake News Deep State Hate Speech
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4n2QO7wvqjv/
FRANTIC (Metallica Cover) : THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE, THE FAILURE OF FEAR & THE GREAT AWAKENING https://www.bitchute.com/video/o7o9G6ADpmDL/
MUST SEE EPIC MUSIC-VIDEO Music & Film Clip By : "FAILURE OF FEAR"
'IN DISGUISE' : The Obvious Signs that the Deep State Traitors Need to be Gone.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3uvcX7ltOtrk/
THE REPTILIAN HIERARCHY They've Taken Away the Rights of All, Our Freedom Lost Their Pockets Full https://www.bitchute.com/video/ym3SWHk2LzXl/
Must See : Photo-Video Evidence Confirming the Earth is Flat. Or is it?
(The Cosmic Aura & The Flat Earth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Odabj78y7DUz/
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