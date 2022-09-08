Create New Account
FULL SHOW: Residents Flee California To Escape Gov. Newsom’s Green Energy Takeover & Cancel Culture
InfoWars
Published 2 months ago

Welcome to the War Room with today's guest host, comedian Chrissie Mayr, who takes the wheel on this crazy news day in clown world. Our first guests are Gary Buechler, 1/4 Black Garrett of the Friday Night Tights Podcast as they explain why Hollywood is fading into the woke mob mentality. Then Lila Hart, and Brittany Venti join to discuss the vaccine cult and why traditional roles and values still matter in 2022!

warowenshroyerroom

