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Brave New Mask
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61 views • January 26, 2021
This “virus” is here to stay, at least for ten more years according to some, only 2-3 for others. If you needed more evidence that this is never going away then look no further than the Blanc Mask! They are working on innovative, lasting technology to bring you to the forefront of human retardation!
Get yours today!!
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/blanc-the-only-full-face-modular-mask?utm_source=www.youtube.com&;utm_medium=kickbooster&utm_content=link&utm_campaign=af6f0275#/
https://youtu.be/eT5MHBs9Uz8
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/coronavirus-pandemic/covid-19-virus-will-stay-with-us-for-next-10-years-biontech-ceo
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201022/fauci-masks-social-distancing-likely-until-2022
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/25/anthony-fauci-it-just-makes-common-sense-that-two-masks-are-likely-more-effective/
Get yours today!!
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/blanc-the-only-full-face-modular-mask?utm_source=www.youtube.com&;utm_medium=kickbooster&utm_content=link&utm_campaign=af6f0275#/
https://youtu.be/eT5MHBs9Uz8
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/coronavirus-pandemic/covid-19-virus-will-stay-with-us-for-next-10-years-biontech-ceo
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201022/fauci-masks-social-distancing-likely-until-2022
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/25/anthony-fauci-it-just-makes-common-sense-that-two-masks-are-likely-more-effective/
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