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Screw Big Gov: Save the Children - A Different and the TRUE Angle [08.08.2021]
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50 views • August 08, 2021
Original title: Save the Children… A Different Angle
A heart wrenching short film with a touching ending.
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
YT Keeps shutting My COMMENTS OFF... We must be over the target.
Join my Telegram @t.me/ScrewBigGov
Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
3,177 viewsAug 8, 2021
Screw Big Gov
12.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vI9yD6LrTCM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Z085A3fw07opV93dFE0OA
A heart wrenching short film with a touching ending.
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
YT Keeps shutting My COMMENTS OFF... We must be over the target.
Join my Telegram @t.me/ScrewBigGov
Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
3,177 viewsAug 8, 2021
Screw Big Gov
12.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vI9yD6LrTCM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Z085A3fw07opV93dFE0OA
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