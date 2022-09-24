Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ursula Von Der Leyen About Mandatory Covid Vaccination & 5 MEP's Respond & demand her resignation IMPORTANT! SPREAD LIKE NATURALLY ACQUIRED ANTIBODIES!
190 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published 2 months ago |

Ursula von der Leyen discusses potential for EU-wide mandatory Covid vaccination - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE6nj5p4Glw


Europe Covid: Time to think about mandatory vaccines, Ursula von der Leyen says | Daily Mail Online

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10262737/Europe-Covid-Time-think-mandatory-vaccines-Ursula-von-der-Leyen-says.html


Press conference – Ursula von der Leyen's immediate resignation demanded by freedom-fighting MEPs - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB3f96U__qg


5 MEPs responding to Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to talk about mandatory vaccination in EU - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTIvlu9DjdI


EU countries split on von der Leyen’s energy crisis ideas – POLITICO

https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-countries-split-on-von-der-leyen-energy-crisis-ideas/


Covid-19: Five MEPs respond to Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to talk about mandatory vaccination in EU - The Rio Times

https://www.riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/modern-day-censorship/covid-19-five-meps-respond-to-ursula-von-der-leyens-proposal-to-talk-about-mandatory-vaccination-in-eu/


EU-baas Von der Leyen sloot miljardendeal met Pfizer, Van Houwelingen stelt Kamervragen - Forum voor Democratie

https://fvd.nl/nieuws/eu-baas-von-der-leyen-sloot-miljardendeal-met-pfizer-van-houwelingen-stelt-kamervragen


Ursula von der Leyen, mandatory, vaccination, COVID-19, European Union, Coronavirus, jabs, forced, nazi, fascist, medical tyranny, corporate fascism, global, gene drive, genocide, population reduction, EU, president, speech, voluntary, MEP, PressConference

Keywords
presidentvaccinationgenocideglobalnazieuropean unioneuspeechforcedpopulation reductionmepfascistmedical tyrannymandatoryjabsursula von der leyenvoluntarygene drivecoronaviruscovid-19corporate fascismpressconference

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket