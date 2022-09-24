Ursula Von Der Leyen About Mandatory Covid Vaccination & 5 MEP's Respond & demand her resignation IMPORTANT! SPREAD LIKE NATURALLY ACQUIRED ANTIBODIES!

291 views • September 24, 2022

Covid-19: Five MEPs respond to Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to talk about mandatory vaccination in EU - The Rio Times

5 MEPs responding to Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to talk about mandatory vaccination in EU - YouTube

Europe Covid: Time to think about mandatory vaccines, Ursula von der Leyen says | Daily Mail Online

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