Ursula Von Der Leyen About Mandatory Covid Vaccination & 5 MEP's Respond & demand her resignation IMPORTANT! SPREAD LIKE NATURALLY ACQUIRED ANTIBODIES!

Ursula von der Leyen discusses potential for EU-wide mandatory Covid vaccination - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE6nj5p4Glw
Europe Covid: Time to think about mandatory vaccines, Ursula von der Leyen says | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10262737/Europe-Covid-Time-think-mandatory-vaccines-Ursula-von-der-Leyen-says.html
Press conference – Ursula von der Leyen's immediate resignation demanded by freedom-fighting MEPs - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB3f96U__qg
5 MEPs responding to Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to talk about mandatory vaccination in EU - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTIvlu9DjdI
EU countries split on von der Leyen’s energy crisis ideas – POLITICO
https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-countries-split-on-von-der-leyen-energy-crisis-ideas/
Covid-19: Five MEPs respond to Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to talk about mandatory vaccination in EU - The Rio Times
https://www.riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/modern-day-censorship/covid-19-five-meps-respond-to-ursula-von-der-leyens-proposal-to-talk-about-mandatory-vaccination-in-eu/
EU-baas Von der Leyen sloot miljardendeal met Pfizer, Van Houwelingen stelt Kamervragen - Forum voor Democratie
https://fvd.nl/nieuws/eu-baas-von-der-leyen-sloot-miljardendeal-met-pfizer-van-houwelingen-stelt-kamervragen
Ursula von der Leyen, mandatory, vaccination, COVID-19, European Union, Coronavirus, jabs, forced, nazi, fascist, medical tyranny, corporate fascism, global, gene drive, genocide, population reduction, EU, president, speech, voluntary, MEP, PressConference
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.