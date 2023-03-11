WHY Demons Are FALLEN ANGELS and WHAT The NEPHILIM Were

WHY Demons Are FALLEN ANGELS and WHAT The NEPHILIM WereMPowered
Throughout most of church history they were thought to be fallen angels. But the book of 1 Enoch and some modern scholars think they could be the spirits of the Nephilim. What were the Nephilim and when exactly did they die off? Are they still around today? This episode Pastor Brian is going to get into all of these topics live, surveying everything the Bible, 1 Enoch, and the Apocrypha has to say on the topic, and take your questions along the way.
https://m.youtube.com/live/4U0LWuAcZR0?feature=share&t=317
